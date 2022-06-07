© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pentecostals Arise, Come Forth! Happy Shavuot! YAH SAYS "I desire to use them to raise up a standard against these evil ones" (Prophecy 77 excerpt) mirrored
Follow
7
Share
Report
21 views • June 07, 2022
this is a mirrored video
YAH SAYS "I desire to use them to raise up a standard against these evil ones."
The Excerpts below are from Prophecy 77 Behold, I, YAHUVEH, Send You Forth With a New Anointing to the Pentecostal Churches for Those Who Will Believe and Receive!
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
EVERY DAY I want to fill you with MY POWER!
EVERY DAY I want to speak to ye’!
For the Pentecostals—all over the world—are crying out!
And they’re saying, “FILL me with YOUR ANOINTING, OH YAHUVEH.” Oh they call ME by a Name, ‘JEHOVAH.’ But I know MY NAME—teach ’em [...]!
[...]
This is the New Message. This is the New Word.
I want the Pentecostals to have the INFILLING OF THE NEW ANOINTING THAT’S GOING TO BE GREATER THAN THAT OF AZUSA when they call upon MY SON—NOT JUST in the Name of ‘JESUS CHRIST’, but when they honor the heritage that I gave HIM on this earth. For HE came from the line of David. HE came as a Hebrew—so teach ’em, I WANT HIM TO BE HONORED & CALLED BY HIS NAME, YAHUSHUA!
And I make a Promise. And I make a Vow.
Those that will obey, those who call themselves Pentecostals—you are scattered worldwide—this is what satan shudders and shakes over:
If you just receive the Truth of the Jewishness
of the MESSIAH you’ve given your life to!
If you will just ‘but obey’!
And know the Sabbath-Day—is not on a Sunday!
For I have not changed just for the convenience of man!
If you would just receive MY Holy Feasts
—I still want you to observe!
It is because it is a blessing unto you, Pentecostals!
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAH SAYS "I desire to use them to raise up a standard against these evil ones."
The Excerpts below are from Prophecy 77 Behold, I, YAHUVEH, Send You Forth With a New Anointing to the Pentecostal Churches for Those Who Will Believe and Receive!
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
EVERY DAY I want to fill you with MY POWER!
EVERY DAY I want to speak to ye’!
For the Pentecostals—all over the world—are crying out!
And they’re saying, “FILL me with YOUR ANOINTING, OH YAHUVEH.” Oh they call ME by a Name, ‘JEHOVAH.’ But I know MY NAME—teach ’em [...]!
[...]
This is the New Message. This is the New Word.
I want the Pentecostals to have the INFILLING OF THE NEW ANOINTING THAT’S GOING TO BE GREATER THAN THAT OF AZUSA when they call upon MY SON—NOT JUST in the Name of ‘JESUS CHRIST’, but when they honor the heritage that I gave HIM on this earth. For HE came from the line of David. HE came as a Hebrew—so teach ’em, I WANT HIM TO BE HONORED & CALLED BY HIS NAME, YAHUSHUA!
And I make a Promise. And I make a Vow.
Those that will obey, those who call themselves Pentecostals—you are scattered worldwide—this is what satan shudders and shakes over:
If you just receive the Truth of the Jewishness
of the MESSIAH you’ve given your life to!
If you will just ‘but obey’!
And know the Sabbath-Day—is not on a Sunday!
For I have not changed just for the convenience of man!
If you would just receive MY Holy Feasts
—I still want you to observe!
It is because it is a blessing unto you, Pentecostals!
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.