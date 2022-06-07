Pentecostals Arise, Come Forth! Happy Shavuot! YAH SAYS "I desire to use them to raise up a standard against these evil ones" (Prophecy 77 excerpt) mirrored

this is a mirrored videoYAH SAYS "I desire to use them to raise up a standard against these evil ones."The Excerpts below are from Prophecy 77 Behold, I, YAHUVEH, Send You Forth With a New Anointing to the Pentecostal Churches for Those Who Will Believe and Receive!Please visit -EVERY DAY I want to fill you with MY POWER!EVERY DAY I want to speak to ye’!For the Pentecostals—all over the world—are crying out!And they’re saying, “FILL me with YOUR ANOINTING, OH YAHUVEH.” Oh they call ME by a Name, ‘JEHOVAH.’ But I know MY NAME—teach ’em [...]![...]This is the New Message. This is the New Word.I want the Pentecostals to have the INFILLING OF THE NEW ANOINTING THAT’S GOING TO BE GREATER THAN THAT OF AZUSA when they call upon MY SON—NOT JUST in the Name of ‘JESUS CHRIST’, but when they honor the heritage that I gave HIM on this earth. For HE came from the line of David. HE came as a Hebrew—so teach ’em, I WANT HIM TO BE HONORED & CALLED BY HIS NAME, YAHUSHUA!And I make a Promise. And I make a Vow.Those that will obey, those who call themselves Pentecostals—you are scattered worldwide—this is what satan shudders and shakes over:If you just receive the Truth of the Jewishnessof the MESSIAH you’ve given your life to!If you will just ‘but obey’!And know the Sabbath-Day—is not on a Sunday!For I have not changed just for the convenience of man!If you would just receive MY Holy Feasts—I still want you to observe!It is because it is a blessing unto you, Pentecostals!* * * * * * *Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -See all Prophecies here