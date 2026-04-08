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The fakery knows no bounds!
The criminals that run the illegitimate, corporate "government" really must think you are stupid! Of course they HAVE gotten away with this BS this long, so maybe people really are stupid!
At this point it's like they are rubbing your nose in it,
daring you to do something about it
original video:
NASA'S ARTEMIS MOON MISSION HOAX POWERED BY A.I. TAKES US WHERE NO GREEN SCREEN HAS GONE BEFORE!