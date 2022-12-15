Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EctoLife - Artificial Womb Facility Concept
18 views
channel image
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
Published Yesterday |

It doesn’t exist on Earth, but it is a real concept that the film’s creator thinks could be a viable solution for infertility across the world.

EctoLife isn’t actually real but it is a concept that could hypothetically happen in the future.

EctoLife is a scientific reproduction concept created by a producer, filmmaker and molecular biologist called Hashem Al-Ghaili.


I especially love those yellow eggs among the incubators. They remind me of something.

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesnwobrainwashingagenda 2030totalitarianismwomb facility

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket