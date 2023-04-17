Paul's Only Fear

January 22nd, 2023

As Satan tricked Eve in the garden, he aims to deceive all of us so that we reject the true gospel of Jesus Christ. Following Jesus means consistently rejecting sin and holding fast to His truth and His will. Be diligent, pray for discernment to fight against wickedness and deception!

"But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ." 2 Corinthians 11:3