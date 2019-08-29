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Globalism Is Dying As Queen Backs Brexit - War Room Full Show
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35 views • August 29, 2019
Owen Shroyer back in hosting The War Room today with special guests Carpe Donktum with a big announcement, Robert Phoenix who is helping remove Fluoride from the water and Savanah Hernandez who just got back from covering the Hong Kong protests. Youtube CEO says Infowars is allowed back on it's platform, so we put that to the test. Alex Jones stops in with a special announcement.
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