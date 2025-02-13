BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America by Danielle DiMartino Booth
1049 views • 2 months ago

Danielle DiMartino Booth's book, "Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America," examines the Federal Reserve's role in the 2008 financial crisis. She critiques the institution's policies that fueled a housing boom through low interest rates, ignored warnings about subprime mortgages, and bailed out Wall Street while everyday Americans faced severe economic consequences. The book highlights the Fed's culture of groupthink, dominated by theoretical models over real-world experience, and its exacerbation of income inequality, with policies benefiting the wealthy. DiMartino Booth calls for reforms to increase transparency, accountability, and the influence of practitioners within the Fed, advocating for a singular focus on price stability to improve decision-making effectiveness.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

