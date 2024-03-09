The North Atlanta Weston A. Price Chapter's January 2024 meeting, "Meat Stock vs. Bone Broth." Brief overview of GAPS (Gut and Psychology/Physiology Syndrome - Dr. Natasha Campbell-Mcbride), the difference between meat stock and bone broth. How to make both and when someone would want to consume either or both on their journey to wellness. The benefits of both is also discussed.
Please note that this video is for educational purposes. For any specific questions, seek advise of your healthcare practitioner, a certified GAPS Practitioner or Coach.
