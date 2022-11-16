FTX Fail Primes Mark of the Beast Tech (classic problem, reaction solution)

Is the FTX collapse a psyop? Is this a wealth grab? Who is Bankman tied to? Why was Bankman pushing the WEF and Bill Gates agenda? Was this a pump and dump? How does FTX fail play into the 1907 Bank Run and the formation of the Federal Reserve Bank. How will this impact CBDC. Will the next false flag be a hacker group to take down the internet.. Hoodwinked us to love our cashless system.
FTX Fail Brings in Mark of the Beast Tech
