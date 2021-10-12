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Dr Perlmutter & Dr Del Rio discuss long-term covid disease
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32 views • October 12, 2021
An article recently appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association entitled Long-term Health Consequences of COVID-19 authored by Carlos del Rio, MD, Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. del Rio joins us today to discuss these long-term health consequences in terms of their frequency, mechanisms, and possible therapeutics, and what the future may look like with reference to this emerging issue.
Source:
https://www.drperlmutter.com/long-term-covid-what-you-need-to-know-today/
Original video date: 202012
Source:
https://www.drperlmutter.com/long-term-covid-what-you-need-to-know-today/
Original video date: 202012
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