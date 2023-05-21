HERO Doc was intentionally poisoned with 200x the dose final testimony

https://t.me/RealWorldNewsChannel/26036

The Final Testimony of Dr. Rashid Buttar (1 min 28 sec) RIP. Here he is days ago saying he was intentionally poisoned with “200 times the dose” right after his CNN interview.

RIP. Please Listen and Share.

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

We are pleased to be joined by Dr. Rashid Buttar who will talk about the Coronavirus Agenda: the real story behind the origin of Covid-19. He will also talk about how governments are using this agenda to roll back our civil liberties and who is behind it.

Dr. Buttar is trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon while serving in the U.S. Army.

