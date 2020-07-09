Importance of Zinc for the Immune System

Zinc might just be one of the most important trace minerals. Learn more about the importance of zinc—especially for the immune system.DATA:Timestamps0:00 Zinc and immune system health0:15 Zinc functions0:37 Zinc deficiency and your immune system1:37 Best sources of zinc2:15 What can prevent zinc absorption?In this video, we’re going to talk about zinc and your immune system. Zinc is probably one of the most important trace minerals because it does so many different things. But, one of the most important health benefits of zinc is that it can help support the immune system.Zinc is involved in:• Genes and making DNA• Many different enzymes• Protein synthesis• Wound healing• Heart health• Joint health• Insulin• Thymus function• GonadsWhat can happen in relation to your immune system if you have a zinc deficiency:• Thymic atrophy• Decreased lymphocytes• Defective white blood cell response• Low recovery rate• Increased duration of infections• Increased inflammation• Increased oxidative stress• Decreased capacity to fight off infections• Increased susceptibility to viruses and infectionsFoods high in zinc:• Oysters• Red meat• Seafood/fish• Pumpkin seedsIf you want to take zinc supplements, I think a good choice is zinc bisglycinate chelate.There are certain things that can prevent the absorption of zinc, such as:• Phytates• Oxalates• Antacids• Malabsorption (pre-existing gut damage or inflammation)