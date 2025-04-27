Zowe Smith Interview - COVID Surveillance, Palantir & The Transition To Total Information Awareness

Joining me today is Zowe Smith, here to discuss her recent series (Part 1 & 2) around medical surveillance during the COVID-19 illusion, and its transition into full blown Technocracy and the biosecurity state. We discuss how this agenda was justified under the guise of fighting pathogens, and now the same agenda is being justified using the threat of illegal immigration. All of this leads to the creation of the government's long-sought agenda of Total Information Awareness, today known as Palantir.

Further Info:

Welcome to the Palantir World Order

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-palantir-world-order







Source Links Can Be Found Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/zowe-smith-interview-4-19-25

