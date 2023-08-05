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Hirsh Singh Announces White House Run: Unvaxxed “PUREBLOOD” Claims America First Bona Fides
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56 views • August 05, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 4, 2023


Does the MAGA movement need America First candidates on the debate stage if Trump doesn't show?

Hirsh Singh joins Paul Harrell to talk about his campaign for President of the United States.

Big Tech and Big Pharma are threats to America’s freedom.

Hirsh Singh was not allowed on the New Jersey gubernatorial debate stage because he refused the vaccine bioweapon.

Immigration is still a huge issue among the conservative Republican base.

We must work to secure the southern border.

Hirsh Singh says that H-1B visas are hurting American workers because of the pay discrepancy.

He says if H-1B immigrants don’t get exploited as cheap labor then the program needs to continue.

The Republican establishment treats their Christian voting base with disdain.

This is because Republican secularism is built on sinking sand and produces evil and immoral results.

To help Hirsh get on the debate stage go to https://www.hirshsingh.com/

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34q8eq-hirsh-singh-announces-white-house-run-unvaxxed-pureblood-claims-america-fir.html

Keywords
trumpfreedompresidentrepublicansborderunited statesmagaimmigrantspresidential candidateunvaxxednew jerseyamerica firstsecularismpaul harrellstew peterspurebloodwhite house runhirsch singhh-1b visaschristian voting base
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