HOMESCHOOLING PARENTS SENT TO PRISON

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A Brazilian couple is facing prison time after a court ruled their homeschooling amounted to "intellectual neglect." Jefferey breaks down the shocking case, then turns to a new Connecticut law tightening the reins on homeschool families here at home. Could Brazil be a preview of what's coming to the U.S.?