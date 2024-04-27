Create New Account
Celebrate Recovery Lesson 4: Sanity
Kaleidoscopic Visions
This video presents a brief, but thorough summary of Celebrate Recovery's Lesson 4: Sanity, based on Michele Kelsey's blog, Sharing Life and Love.  The well-known hymn, It is Well with My Soul, is played as background music to provide spiritual inspiration to the viewers.  Narration by Kathy A. Wittman is also used to highlight important concepts about God's grace that provides believers with the peace that passes all understanding.

gracechristiansanityreligion and spiritualitycelebrate recoverystep study

