Celebrate Recovery Lesson 4: Sanity

This video presents a brief, but thorough summary of Celebrate Recovery's Lesson 4: Sanity, based on Michele Kelsey's blog, Sharing Life and Love. The well-known hymn, It is Well with My Soul, is played as background music to provide spiritual inspiration to the viewers. Narration by Kathy A. Wittman is also used to highlight important concepts about God's grace that provides believers with the peace that passes all understanding.

