TEXAS A&M FIRES ⚧ TRANSAPOCALYPSE TEACHER

Nick Sortor - 🚨 BREAKING: The Texas A&M professor who kicked a girl out of class for having a religious objection to transgender rhetoric has been FIRED, per Gov.

🚨MORE BOMBSHELL AUDIO: Texas A&M President admitted WEEKS AGO to knowing about transgender indoctrination... and told the conservative student "THERE'S NOT A PROBLEM WITH TEACHING IT!"...





He even recommended creating a new "PROFESSIONAL TRACK FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT TO STUDY LGBTQ LITERATURE!"





His "biggest" concern was students signing up for it on accident, and he proposes to make sure A&M just "CALLS IT WHAT IT IS!"





When the student, in shock, asked if he approves of LGBTQ material being taught, President Welsh snaps back: "THERE ARE LGBTQ COURSES HERE AND HAVE BEEN FOR A LONG TIME!" before going to justify why

needs to keep teaching this material!





He must be fired.





AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DEI SHELL GAME

Texas A&M is in the news for all the wrong reasons after the administration tried to silence a conservative student who opposed the LGBTQ agenda in her classroom.

But you will not be surprised to learn that Austin Community College is all in on DEI and the LGBTQ indoctrination.

It simply exists under a different name: The Office of Belonging and Purpose.

Leadership ‘transitioned’ from roles like Chief Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Officer—previously held by Larry M. Davis, who earned $185,255 in 2023—to Vice Chancellor of Belonging & Purpose, still under Davis.

ACC gets 68% of its funds for its $500 million budget from local property taxes and about 14% from the state. Tuition covers about 14% so you can ‘earn’ a Certificate in Nonprofit Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice if you like. After all, you are paying for it: The average Austin homeowner pays approximately $500 annually in property taxes to ACC.

ACC LEADERSHIP:

➡️Russell Lowery-Hart, Chancellor, $479,164 salary

➡️Neil Vickers, Executive Vice Chancellor, Finance and Administration, ~$250,000–$300,000

➡️Shawn Medow, Vice Chancellor, Business Services, ~$200,000–$250,000

➡️Larry M. Davis, Vice Chancellor, Belonging & Purpose, $185,255

➡️Monique Umphrey, Provost/Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs, ~$180,000–$220,000

