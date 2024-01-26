Kari Lake: I'm not joining the backscratching club. I'm joining the ass-kicking club.

Kari Lake: The man who tried to bribe me mentioned the 'backscratching club'. I'm not going to join the backscratching club. I'm going to join the ass-kicking club.





The Swamp doesn't want me. That's fine. The people do. Arizonans are ready for a Senator to go to DC & do as our founding fathers envisioned.





@KariLake

https://KariLake.com/supportkari