Jacob Nordangård: Elites Seek Tyrannical World Government, We're Living In A Bond Movie

Jacob Nordangård discusses how he got into researching the global elite and their diabolical plans for us all. It's a billionaires club which has greatly expanded through foundations and now Silicon Valley elites are taking over from the earlier industrialists. Their principle goal has always been world government, the UN's "Common Agenda" today openly describes these goals. He describes how the EU is the blueprint for world government. He comments on the absolute insanity of the "Al-Gore-Rithm Ghetto" and how people don't want to grasp it because it's so scary. He also gets into the occult and esoteric nature of the globalists. All countries are on board with the program, multipolarity is what globalism is all about, the Ukraine War is about re-structuring.





About Jacob Nordangård

Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish researcher, author, lecturer, and musician.





Ph.D. in Technology and Social Change at Linköping University. Master of Social Science in Geography, and Master of Social Science in Culture and Media Production.





Founder and chairman of the Swedish foundation Stiftelsen Pharos and CEO of the independent publishing and media production company Pharos Media Productions.





Has previously worked as graphic designer, editor, media producer, press officer, politician, and Senior lecturer at the universities of Linköping, Jönköping, and Stockholm.





He is also the band leader, singer and songwriter of the doom metal band Wardenclyffe, with lyrics inspired by his research. His dissertation was issued with a soundtrack and his latest books (visit webshop) are available with optional CD singles as soundtrack.





