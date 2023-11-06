Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Daniel Natal: The Global Oligarchy Wants to Remake All Nations into Slave Plantations
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
352 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

Daniel Natal discusses who rules the world! To help answer this question it's important to go back to the Middle Ages, the mercantile guilds, and the British East India company where essentially an oligarchy takes over.  Their goal has been to get rid of all thrones and altars. There is evidence to suggest that America and many republics were founded by these same forces as corporate models and structures. Globalism is essentially mercantilism, they want to re-create all nations like the South Carolina slave plantation, and take us back to how they ran Europe in the 1300s (e.g. neofeudalism). The point of the woke movement today is to dissolve the nation state. He is optimistic because large systems always break down.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics


Websites

Daniel Natal Show https://www.youtube.com/@thedanielnatalshow3465

Telegram https://t.me/danielnatalshow


About Daniel Natal

Daniel Natal is an author and host of The Daniel Natal Show.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
chinaglobalismslaveryfreemasonrytechnocracybritish empireworld governmenttheosophywefgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket