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The Sketchy Arrests of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber: The Emperor Has No Clothes
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50 views • February 18, 2022
The Emperor Has No Clothes' (definition): Meaning: This expression is used to describe a situation in which people are afraid to criticize something or someone because the perceived wisdom of the masses is that the thing or person is good or important.
As I was uploading this video Pat King was arrested. I have yet to see any video footage of his arrest. I explain what is going on - in my opinion - in this video. Like I said three weeks ago, this appeared to be a psy-op and it certainly appeared to turn into one.
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THREATS & RISKS IN AND AROUND THE FREEDOM CONVO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YFh3EfeDXYXO/
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As I was uploading this video Pat King was arrested. I have yet to see any video footage of his arrest. I explain what is going on - in my opinion - in this video. Like I said three weeks ago, this appeared to be a psy-op and it certainly appeared to turn into one.
Related videos:
THREATS & RISKS IN AND AROUND THE FREEDOM CONVO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YFh3EfeDXYXO/
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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