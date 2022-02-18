The Sketchy Arrests of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber: The Emperor Has No Clothes

The Emperor Has No Clothes' (definition): Meaning: This expression is used to describe a situation in which people are afraid to criticize something or someone because the perceived wisdom of the masses is that the thing or person is good or important.As I was uploading this video Pat King was arrested. I have yet to see any video footage of his arrest. I explain what is going on - in my opinion - in this video. Like I said three weeks ago, this appeared to be a psy-op and it certainly appeared to turn into one.Related videos:THREATS & RISKS IN AND AROUND THE FREEDOM CONVOPlease follow me on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GettrGlobalAgenda on GabBD007Marky on TwitterTikTokMy new YouTube ChannelA Dose of Canadian TruthGlobalAgenda on BitChuteGlobalAgenda on BrighteonGlobal Agenda on RumbleGlobal Agenda on OdyseeGlobal Agenda on Flote