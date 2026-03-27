CRAIG SPEIGEL TRADED DRUG PRESCRIPTIONS FOR SEX ₪ THEN TRIED USING THE HOLOCAUST AS AN EXCUSE❗

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: American jewish doctor Craig Spiegel traded drug prescriptions for sex.





Court found out he planned to flee to Israel and denied bail. Then he told judge he "lost family in the Holocaust" as an excuse.





The judge laughed and sentenced him to 20 years.





Source: https://x.com/Jvnior/status/2037260146225688853





https://www.justice.gov/usao-edmo/pr/former-st-louis-area-pediatrician-sentenced-20-years-prison-exchanging-prescriptions