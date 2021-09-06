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Lyrical Miracle - What Rhymes with Oranges - Recorded by Clay Clark
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10 views • September 06, 2021
Lyrical Miracle - What Rhymes with Oranges - Recorded by Clay Clark
Learn more about Clay Clark and his Lyrical Miracles At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
204 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies
Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
What Is Money?
A current medium of exchange in the form of coins and banknotes; coins and banknotes collectively.
What Is Fiat Currency?
A formal authorization or proposition; a decree.
What Causes Inflation?
When government prints money that they do not have to buy things do not need and cannot afford it devalues the currency
Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9944457/Chase-tells-General-Flynns-wife-theyre-cancelling-card.html
Examples:
The most recent example of hyperinflation is in Venezuela.
Top 5 Examples of HyperInflation and Weaponing Banking and Money
https://www.cnbc.com/2011/02/14/The-Worst-Hyperinflation-Situations-of-All-Time.html
Greece, Oct. 1944
Highest monthly inflation: 13,800%
Prices doubled every 4.3 days
Germany, Oct. 1923
Highest monthly inflation: 29,500%
Prices doubled every: 3.7 days
Yugoslavia, Jan. 1994
Highest monthly inflation: 313,000,000%
Prices doubled every: 1.4 days
Zimbabwe, Nov. 2008
Highest monthly inflation: 79,600,000,000%
Prices doubled every: 24.7 hours
Venezuela
Prices rose 41% in 2013
2018 inflation was 65,000%
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2006 - $604.34
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
Learn more about Clay Clark and his Lyrical Miracles At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
204 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies
Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
What Is Money?
A current medium of exchange in the form of coins and banknotes; coins and banknotes collectively.
What Is Fiat Currency?
A formal authorization or proposition; a decree.
What Causes Inflation?
When government prints money that they do not have to buy things do not need and cannot afford it devalues the currency
Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9944457/Chase-tells-General-Flynns-wife-theyre-cancelling-card.html
Examples:
The most recent example of hyperinflation is in Venezuela.
Top 5 Examples of HyperInflation and Weaponing Banking and Money
https://www.cnbc.com/2011/02/14/The-Worst-Hyperinflation-Situations-of-All-Time.html
Greece, Oct. 1944
Highest monthly inflation: 13,800%
Prices doubled every 4.3 days
Germany, Oct. 1923
Highest monthly inflation: 29,500%
Prices doubled every: 3.7 days
Yugoslavia, Jan. 1994
Highest monthly inflation: 313,000,000%
Prices doubled every: 1.4 days
Zimbabwe, Nov. 2008
Highest monthly inflation: 79,600,000,000%
Prices doubled every: 24.7 hours
Venezuela
Prices rose 41% in 2013
2018 inflation was 65,000%
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2006 - $604.34
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
Keywords
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