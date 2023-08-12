Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Era of Spiritual Darkness The Great Controversy
channel image
PatchSDA
89 Subscribers
37 views
Published Yesterday

An Era of Spiritual Darkness: After failing to crush the Christian Church through persecution the tactics of the enemy changed to infiltration, endeavoring to weaken the church from within. The effects of the compromise from this time period are still being felt today, playing their part in the battle between good and evil. #lineage thegreatcontroversy #Lineage #LineageJourney #KnowYourHistory #KnowYourMission #KnowYourOrigins www.lineagejourney.com Support Lineage Journey: ➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r ➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w Follow us on: ➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi ➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3 ➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8 ➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket