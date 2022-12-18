Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zulu warriors dancing In the local village competition
121 views
channel image
African Voice
Published 19 hours ago |

In this video, you will see raw Zulu warriors dancing for a prize at the local village in Kwa Nongoma. This is as good as it get! It's the raw indigenous African Zulu talent with no western choreography or technology. No apology for the sound also as I want your ears to focus beyond the sound so you can get the depth of  Zulu energy

Keywords
dancevillagewarriorzulunongoma

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket