Zulu warriors dancing In the local village competition

In this video, you will see raw Zulu warriors dancing for a prize at the local village in Kwa Nongoma. This is as good as it get! It's the raw indigenous African Zulu talent with no western choreography or technology. No apology for the sound also as I want your ears to focus beyond the sound so you can get the depth of Zulu energy
