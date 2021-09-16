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Stew Peters entrevista a Megan McGlover, viral en TikTok al responder a Biden "Tu no eres mi proxeneta"- Subtítulos en Español
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61 views • September 16, 2021
16/09/2021. Megan McGlover era una anónima autora. Pero en TikTok se convirtió en estrella de la noche a la mañana por su valiente y polémico monólogo contra Biden "Tu no eres mi proxeneta", el cual alcanzó millones de vistas. Stew Peters nos trae esta exclusiva entrevista con Megan, cargada de reflexiones lógicas que hacen contraste con la irracionalidad reinante en Estados Unidos y en todo el mundo. Tienen que oirla, Megan es naturalmente volcánica, auténtica, refrescante, genial, e inolvidable.
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