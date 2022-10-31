DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES, MD: "SMOKE, MIRRORS AND THE 'DISAPPEARANCE' OF POLIO" (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel EmpireOfHeaven at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmPGAq77rwLc/
The freaks running labs with Rockefeller Medicine have been formulating plagues for a century plus now. Time to wake up.
Most if not all of the superb presentations by Dr. Humphries have been vanished from Youtube and elsewhere. Don't lose track of this kind of superb information.
#Plandemics
#RockefellerMedicine
#Polio
#Arsenic
#DDT
#Toxicity
#BioWeapons
#LabCreatedViralStrains
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.