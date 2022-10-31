DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES, MD: "SMOKE, MIRRORS AND THE 'DISAPPEARANCE' OF POLIO" (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel EmpireOfHeaven at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmPGAq77rwLc/
The freaks running labs with Rockefeller Medicine have been formulating plagues for a century plus now. Time to wake up.
Most if not all of the superb presentations by Dr. Humphries have been vanished from Youtube and elsewhere. Don't lose track of this kind of superb information.
#Plandemics
#RockefellerMedicine
#Polio
#Arsenic
#DDT
#Toxicity
#BioWeapons
#LabCreatedViralStrains