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Clarence Thomas: The Court’s Leading Constitutionalist | Beyond the Cover
The New American
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41 views • September 29, 2022

How conservative is Justice Clarence Thomas? In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Steve Byas about Justice Thomas and his pro-Constitution stance on the U.S. Supreme Court. Byas, who chairs the history department at Randall University in Moore, Oklahoma, wrote the cover-story article “Clarence Thomas: The Court’s Leading Constitutionalist” in the October 17, 2022 issue of The New American. In this interesting interview, Byas discusses not only Thomas’ consistent adherence to the Constitution in his opinions such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but he also describes how Thomas pulled himself up by the bootstraps from very humble beginnings and the favorable impression he had of  Thomas’ character when he met the Supreme Court justice personally.


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To read “Clarence Thomas: The Court’s Leading Constitutionalist” by Steve Byas, visit https://thenewamerican.com/clarence-thomas-the-courts-leading-constitutionalist/

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clarence thomasthe new americangary benoitbeyond the coversteve byas
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