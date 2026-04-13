“This is a war for Israel”

Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel and former Pentagon analyst, explains why the US started the war against Iran.

Adding, info from Rybar today:

Blockade 2.0 has begun📝 but what does this actually accomplish?

There are some developments in the Strait of Hormuz nonetheless: according to satellite imagery and statements in Western media, the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln entered (https://www.dnaindia.com/explainer/report-us-navy-blockade-iran-ports-strait-of-hormuz-explained-3206261/amp) the Gulf of Oman.

At the same time, the blockade, by various estimates, could be enforced by 11 to 15 US Navy ships. This is precisely the size of the American grouping concentrated in the Arabian Sea.

And all this is happening against the backdrop of the Strait of Hormuz blockade that has come into effect by anti-Iran coalition forces, which Donald Trump mentioned earlier. However, not a single vessel has been detained so far.

🖍As a deterrent element, this partially works: according to online reports, Iranian oil tankers began avoiding (https://gcaptain.com/oil-tankers-steer-clear-of-hormuz-ahead-of-us-blockade/) the area where the Western coalition's naval forces are deployed after threats from the White House.

🚩The emphasis is not on forcibly seizing vessels; the Americans are inspecting them remotely. And the task of demining the strait hasn't been canceled either. That's what they're doing there.

❗️This doesn't solve the key problem yet: the Iranians have shown they can withstand the pressure. But the fact that actions by authorities in Washington could directly harm their own country is an important question.

Adding, more from Rybar in Russia: Main events as of April 13

Trump set a new deadline — by 17:00 Moscow time to begin seizing vessels linked to Iranian ports. However, this ultimatum also failed to work: neither the Strait of Hormuz opened, nor did shipping flows recover, and the "blockade 2.0" itself remains more of a pressure tool than a functioning mechanism.

➡️The practical implementation of the "blockade" also turned out to be limited. The American grouping strengthened, an aircraft carrier entered the Gulf of Oman, but no vessel seizures occurred — the effect amounts to deterrence and increased shipping risks.

➡️In Iran, against this backdrop, they are betting on pressure through the US domestic agenda. In Tehran, they openly target the issue of gasoline prices, understanding that rising fuel costs directly affect public sentiment and hurt the White House's position.

➡️The market reacts predictably — oil rose again, but without sharp spikes. Meanwhile, fluctuations remain within normal ranges, though for importers this already means additional expenses amid overall instability.

➡️The situation with production is far more serious — OPEC records record drops in output, with Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia hit hardest. Without normalizing Hormuz operations, fully compensating for these losses is not possible.

➡️Saudi Arabia is simultaneously using energy as a pressure tool: oil supplies to China have been sharply reduced. This looks like a signal to Beijing, which continues to balance between cooperation with Iran and work with Arab suppliers.

➡️Europeans continue to distance themselves from direct participation. In London, they again stated (https://t.me/rybar_mena/4739) they do not support the blockade, but maintain military presence, while in Paris, together with the British, they discuss their own mission to ensure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

➡️On the Lebanese front, tensions persist. The IDF and Hezbollah continue exchanging strikes, local battles are underway, and Israeli forces are simultaneously destroying underground tunnel infrastructure (https://t.me/rybar_mena/4732) in southern Lebanon.

➡️Pressure is also intensifying on the West Bank. Settler attacks and security force operations continue, while opportunities for organized resistance by the Palestinian population remain minimal.

➡️In Syria, meanwhile, there is relative calm. Talks between Damascus and Kurdish structures proceed without major disruptions, and the integration process moves forward at a working pace.

➡️Trump himself continues to raise the stakes in public rhetoric, threatening Iranian boats and simultaneously recalling operations in the Caribbean, though their actual results remain disputed.