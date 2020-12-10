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H.R. McMaster: All Chinese Nationals in the US Are Intelligence Assets of Chinese Government
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58 views • December 10, 2020
RedState
By Shipwreckedcrew | Dec 09, 2020 6:15 PM ET
"Every Chinese national citizen residing in the United States on some kind of visa is a Chinese government intelligence asset — EVERY SINGLE ONE."
https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/12/09/all-chinese-nationals-in-the-us-are-intelligence-assets-of-chinese-government-sleeping-with-politicians-is-just-at-tactic-n291719
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
By Shipwreckedcrew | Dec 09, 2020 6:15 PM ET
"Every Chinese national citizen residing in the United States on some kind of visa is a Chinese government intelligence asset — EVERY SINGLE ONE."
https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/12/09/all-chinese-nationals-in-the-us-are-intelligence-assets-of-chinese-government-sleeping-with-politicians-is-just-at-tactic-n291719
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
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