Choices / Hot, Medium or Cold / Horse and Rider into the Sea 10/16/2022

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Sunday School: You Have a Choice & Are You Hot, Medium or Cold Sunday
School Teacher: Douglas Bradley & Michelle Harrison
Sunday Main Message: Horse and Rider into the Sea
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church