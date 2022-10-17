Choices / Hot, Medium or Cold / Horse and Rider into the Sea 10/16/2022

Sunday School: You Have a Choice & Are You Hot, Medium or Cold Sunday
School Teacher: Douglas Bradley & Michelle Harrison
Sunday Main Message: Horse and Rider into the Sea
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
