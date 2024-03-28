Israeli General Admits War on Gaza Impossible Without US Support

Glenn Greenwald reports on the U.S. administration's outright support for the intentional starvation of men, women, and children in Gaza and the 32,000+ Palestinians already killed by Israeli forces using US weapons. Citing the statement by an Israeli general that US support is what makes Israel's actions possible, Greenwald concludes: "it's Biden's war."





Glenn Greenwald is a journalist, former constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times bestselling books on politics and law. oreign Policy magazine named Greenwald one of the top 100 Global Thinkers for 2013. He was the debut winner, along with “Democracy Now’s” Amy Goodman, of the Park Center I.F. Stone Award for Independent Journalism in 2008, and also received the 2010 Online Journalism Award for his investigative work.





