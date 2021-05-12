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Israeli settellers gathered, watched and celebrated the fire at Al Aqsa Mosque!
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92 views • May 12, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk_bAwBjf2c
Channel: mos Tv
11 May 2021
A longer video concerning the fire at The Dome of the Rock site
Also watch at the following link: https://www.reddit.com/r/worldnewsvideo/comments/n9l33w/a_fire_rages_at_the_dome_of_the_rock/
Channel: mos Tv
11 May 2021
A longer video concerning the fire at The Dome of the Rock site
Also watch at the following link: https://www.reddit.com/r/worldnewsvideo/comments/n9l33w/a_fire_rages_at_the_dome_of_the_rock/
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