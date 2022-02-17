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2022 Critical Year for Food and People Living in Cities (1/4)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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303 views • February 17, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-330-2022-a-critical-year-for-food-and-people-living-in-cities-jeff-raymond

Jeff Raymond from www.edengrowsystems.com and www.therealmartian.com talks with David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 about the cyclical nature of the system of living, food availability is what it all comes down to in 2022 as fertilizer & herbicide shortages decrease global crop yields, especially corn, which is used in everything. What can you do to be more self-sufficient? Here are some answers after understanding the problem.



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