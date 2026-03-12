Iranian and Israeli Unite in Viral Worship Song

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With the backdrop of the war in Iran, Emanuel Roro, an Israeli worship leader, teamed up with an Iranian worship leader to release a cover of The Blessing in both Hebrew and Farsi. CBN's Raj Nair has the story.
For over 20 years, CBN has beamed life-giving Farsi broadcasts into Iran despite internet shutdowns. Now, with war erupting across the country today and civilians facing mass displacement and suffering, CBN is ready to deliver prayer support, emergency food, humanitarian aid, and the hope of Jesus to families whose lives have been upended by conflict.