IRANIAN MP CALLS FOR WITHDRAWAL FROM THE NPT

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, senior member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, says the time has come for Iran to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"We are not pursuing a nuclear bomb. But we are not going to follow the rules of the game while they come and bomb us, and the Director General of the Agency threatens the use of a nuclear bomb against us."

He also calls for IAEA chief Grossi to be permanently sanctioned, accusing him of acting as an agent of the Zionist regime and America, and says Agency inspections provide cover for espionage.

"In one sentence, the time to withdraw from the NPT has come."