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All Hell Can't Stop Us - Jeff's Birthday Edition 2020 - with Shovel,Seth Stephens,9Tails,Keith Tyler
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70 views • February 13, 2021
This is a Creative Commons podcast CC BY 3.0
It isn't just available on NSA/Alphabet Youtube, see Subscriberstar for full list
https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/276733
Guests:
Seth Stephens https://www.facebook.com/seth.stephens.5454
Shovel http://www.rantradio.com
9Tails
Keith Tyler http://keithtyler.com/
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back ...well a few seconds of it anyway lol
Goodbye song: na
Contact : ricochet:mszisnaf7vqqphrd
[email protected]
songs/rants: na
donate to support this series:
villages: https://villages.io/profiles/themusicgod1
subscriberstar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jeff-cliff
BTC: 19aJTRZtbZ8tfmXBzuWutJFYUwpGHaLeWH
previous:
uregina120 #9 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-O7li-oApAA&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=9
uregina120 #14 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqg0PwzFkvY&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=14
uregina120 #123 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwcllhd4ZfM&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=123
episode 045 - last birthday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SejwxEbUwk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=45
episode 051 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd3IyffN8hU&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=51
episode 057 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20cg7JKQsa4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=55
episode 061 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6OK8XO5Q2I&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=59
episode 065 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uROpyjnwgAk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=63
episode 083 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5HWkAEnfk4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=81
episode 084 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evyuYC7Z0ek&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=82
episode 088 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsEm4jlyyz4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=86
episode 089 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7U4YXWZy84&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=87
episode 092 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLmr1YasDzU&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=90
episode 094 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2sNWXG2JOo&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=92
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independent_Media_Center
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occupy_Seattle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ohio_State_University
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbus,_Ohio
https://www.cleveland.com/schultz/2010/06/southern_ohio_pastor_says_ligh.html
4 seasons https://twitter.com/ZackBornstein/status/1325274318218035201
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddy_Christ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metatron
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enoch_(ancestor_of_Noah)
timecube https://timecube.2enp.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_Cube
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skinheads_Against_Racial_Prejudice
clampers http://www.johnnysbarandgrill.com/five-things-you-may-not-know-about-clampers/
2 https://www.amazon.com/Miracles-Grace-Unlikely-Place-Christian/dp/0988924404/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1409187149&sr=8-1&keywords=charisse+tyson
3 http://eclampusvitus.com/
https://www.amazon.com/EARTHROAMER-Let-Curiosity-Guide-You/dp/0578436590
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07K5HLWL9/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1
76 free scifi audiobooks https://librivox.org/group/435?primary_key=435&;search_category=group&search_page=1&search_form=get_results
https://larryniven.fandom.com/wiki/Ringworld
https://www.amazon.com/Ringworld-Novel-Larry-Niven/dp/0345333926/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=ringworld&qid=1613177742&sr=8-1
https://goertzel.org/books/spirit/contents.htm
ftp://ftp.rantradio.com/seankrants/Sean%20Kennedy-Forced%20Vegan.mp3
It isn't just available on NSA/Alphabet Youtube, see Subscriberstar for full list
https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/276733
Guests:
Seth Stephens https://www.facebook.com/seth.stephens.5454
Shovel http://www.rantradio.com
9Tails
Keith Tyler http://keithtyler.com/
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back ...well a few seconds of it anyway lol
Goodbye song: na
Contact : ricochet:mszisnaf7vqqphrd
[email protected]
songs/rants: na
donate to support this series:
villages: https://villages.io/profiles/themusicgod1
subscriberstar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jeff-cliff
BTC: 19aJTRZtbZ8tfmXBzuWutJFYUwpGHaLeWH
previous:
uregina120 #9 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-O7li-oApAA&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=9
uregina120 #14 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqg0PwzFkvY&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=14
uregina120 #123 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwcllhd4ZfM&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=123
episode 045 - last birthday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SejwxEbUwk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=45
episode 051 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd3IyffN8hU&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=51
episode 057 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20cg7JKQsa4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=55
episode 061 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6OK8XO5Q2I&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=59
episode 065 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uROpyjnwgAk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=63
episode 083 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5HWkAEnfk4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=81
episode 084 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evyuYC7Z0ek&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=82
episode 088 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsEm4jlyyz4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=86
episode 089 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7U4YXWZy84&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=87
episode 092 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLmr1YasDzU&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=90
episode 094 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2sNWXG2JOo&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=92
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independent_Media_Center
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occupy_Seattle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ohio_State_University
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbus,_Ohio
https://www.cleveland.com/schultz/2010/06/southern_ohio_pastor_says_ligh.html
4 seasons https://twitter.com/ZackBornstein/status/1325274318218035201
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddy_Christ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metatron
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enoch_(ancestor_of_Noah)
timecube https://timecube.2enp.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_Cube
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skinheads_Against_Racial_Prejudice
clampers http://www.johnnysbarandgrill.com/five-things-you-may-not-know-about-clampers/
2 https://www.amazon.com/Miracles-Grace-Unlikely-Place-Christian/dp/0988924404/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1409187149&sr=8-1&keywords=charisse+tyson
3 http://eclampusvitus.com/
https://www.amazon.com/EARTHROAMER-Let-Curiosity-Guide-You/dp/0578436590
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07K5HLWL9/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1
76 free scifi audiobooks https://librivox.org/group/435?primary_key=435&;search_category=group&search_page=1&search_form=get_results
https://larryniven.fandom.com/wiki/Ringworld
https://www.amazon.com/Ringworld-Novel-Larry-Niven/dp/0345333926/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=ringworld&qid=1613177742&sr=8-1
https://goertzel.org/books/spirit/contents.htm
ftp://ftp.rantradio.com/seankrants/Sean%20Kennedy-Forced%20Vegan.mp3
Keywords
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