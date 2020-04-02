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Conscious Awakening
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25 views • April 02, 2020
Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. Dianne Irene dedicates her efforts to human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness.
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