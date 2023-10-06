Create New Account
QUIET QUITTING IS PATHETIC AND HURTS YOU MORE THAN YOUR EMPLOYER.
KevinJJohnston
Published 14 hours ago

Quiet quitting is the act of doing a job so half-assed and so poorly that you could be said to have not been working at all. Millennials will tell you that they will do the absolute minimum amount of work at work as a way to protest low wages or what they feel is unfair treatment.

When you are quiet quitting, you are not learning anything because you are not putting any effort into anything that you do and therefore, you cannot get better at anything that you are doing. It hurts you more than it hurts the employer and it also means that eventually you will get fired and you will not have a reference letter which makes it even harder to find work in the future. I cannot believe how self-centered everybody has become.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#quit #quietquitting #millennials #LGBTQ #loser #job #jobs #ihatemyjob #work #working

Keywords
workjobsfiredunemploymentemploymentmillennialsbossemployerquiet quittingreference letter







