Climate Fraud Caught In The Act! Part 2

When scientific evidence cannot be produced or replicated, can it really be called science??

Isn’t it time for less hysteria and more truth?



Dr. Tim Ball will join us this week for an update on the failure by global warming alarmists to silence the many scientists trying to expose the reality of what really creates climate and it isn't human activity!!!



A recent Canadian court ruling found Penn State’s Michael Mann in contempt of court when he failed to produce the court ordered scientific documentation that might validate his Hockey Stick Climate Change arguments in a defamation lawsuit Mann filed against Dr. Tim Ball, a Climate Scientist and former Professor at the University of Winnipeg.



Dr. Ball contends that Mann should not be allowed to withhold his scientific papers as his “intellectual property” when the data was compiled with U.S. taxpayer funding and is the cornerstone of anthropogenic climate theories that will impact the entire planet……………..apparently the Canadian Courts agree with Dr. Ball.



Any scientific theory worthy of consideration should be clear, concise, and replicable. Any theory that fails these standards must be considered highly questionable until it can meet that litmus test.



Since Mann’s Hockey Stick completely ignores available data from the medieval warm period in his assertions that we are currently experiencing the warmest temperatures in human history, we need him to provide the scientific documents that abridge that historical reality.



Many have contended that the climate change hysteria promoted by Mann, Gore, Hansen and the IPCC are for political and not scientific ends. They contend that climate fraud is being foisted on an unsuspecting public as a tool to usher in a new order of socialistic world government, funded with a worldwide carbon tax on developed industrial countries.



If the science is there to justify the immense impacts on Western civilization, let’s see the facts in a completely transparent way that can be challenged and replicated. Please join us for a discussion of man caused (anthropogenic) climate change, and how the courts might blow the lid off the whole climate change fraud.