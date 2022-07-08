CCP Influences US Politics and Policies Through Manipulation of Social Media and US Companies

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https://gnews.org/post/pps9b1ad
07/07/2022 Gettr CEO Jason Miller: the CCP manipulates social media and every major American company doing business in China to influence and change policy in the United States.