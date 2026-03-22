Is AI Capping Your Income?

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Suppression of precious-metals prices, especially silver, exposing market-rigging by the COMEX futures exchange despite its claims of "a transparent marketplace and deep liquidity."
'Life-scripting' and income-capping by AI: "They will not even know they have been capped. They will just think they perpetually cannot get ahead or gain any financial footing."
Intercession to overthrow both of these evils. Type your agreement for the author, for Brother J, and for yourself in the comments.This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' — Episode 5 — with author, Abdiel LeRoy, and man of God, Brother J.
Full episode at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a
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