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Silent War Ep. 6248: Baby Cyborbs, Congress: UFOs Increasing Exponentially, Self Spreading Shots. WTF!
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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192 views • August 24, 2022

In this episode of The Silent War:Court Rules Taxpayers Can Sue IRS For Violating Constitutional Rights On Data Collection.


World Economic Forum Recommends Humans Become Cyborgs, Implant Brain Chips: There Are ‘Solid, Rational’ Reasons For Children To Be Microchipped.


Federal Official Had “Blessing of Biden” in Authorizing FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago.


Trump Sues Over Mar-a-Lago Raid, Seeks Special Master To Review Docs

Congress Admits UFOs Not ‘Man-Made,’ Says ‘Threats’ Increasing ‘Exponentially’.


Self Spreading Shots.


Trump's OTHER Covid Exec Order shows he was in on it.


Republicans Vow To Investigate Fauci Despite Convenient Retirement.



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