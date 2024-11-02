BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mantis BlackbeardX for the AR10 - AmbGun Minuteman 180 Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
74 views • 6 months ago

AmbGun MantisX Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite


Mantis BlackbeardX

https://mantisx.com/products/blackbeardx-the-auto-resetting-trigger-system-with-analytics-and-smart-feedback?variant=46275889201316


I've been using the AR-15 BlackbeardX for over a year.


And now that we're kicking off an AR10 project, I'm very happy to see BlackbeardX is now available for AR10’s…as well as the Sig Spear, and FN SCAR.


BlackbeardX is a dry fire training system.


Dry fire practice typically requires you to manually cycle the action after each trigger break.


BlackbeardX automatically cycles the action.


But that's not all.


The BlackbeardX bolt also features an embedded laser so you can see your “hits”. You can also use the Mantis Laser Academy app to automatically score hits on targets.


But what if you are practicing poor technique? That's where MantisX comes in. Embedded in the battery pack magazine, MantisX detects minute movement during the firing sequence, trigger break, and follow thru. The MantisX app uses this data to create a score and it offers suggestions for corrective action.


You can progress thru the drills of Mantis Courses to earn a variety of patches…including basic rifleman, advanced rifleman, and elite rifleman. Complete the challenges and Mantis sends you the patch. How cool is that?


Laser Academy includes training videos. Laser Academy and MantisX data is gathered and presented on train.mantisx.com. So you can digitally admire your marksmanship.


I've used the laser to run around the house shooting light switches, worked thru laser academy training videos and drills.


During the MantisX Elite Rifleman challenge, I got stuck at the fourth drill, Hostage Rescue. It took my lightweight ambi AR to finally get past it. Then returning to some demanding but classic marksmanship drills, I decided the milspec trigger was too limiting…installed a Geissele SSA-E to master those drills


BlackbeardX is way more than a tool to save on ammo. It is an at home instructor. It WILL quickly pay for itself with ammo savings, but its real benefit is the feedback on technique.


I’ve been using MantisX on rifles and pistols for years…to help me suck less. You will routinely see some kind of Mantis device used in most AmbGun gun review videos. And the AR-15 BlackbeardX for the past year…a tool so valuable that it lured me away from ambi bullpups like the RDB…at least until they make a version for Keltec’s rifle.


Yes, Mantis BlackbeardX is such a crucial tool that it sways my choice in personal defense rifles.

Keywords
tendry firemantisarmantisxblackbeardxaero precision
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy