Mantis BlackbeardX for the AR10 - AmbGun Minuteman 180 Review

I've been using the AR-15 BlackbeardX for over a year.





And now that we're kicking off an AR10 project, I'm very happy to see BlackbeardX is now available for AR10’s…as well as the Sig Spear, and FN SCAR.





BlackbeardX is a dry fire training system.





Dry fire practice typically requires you to manually cycle the action after each trigger break.





BlackbeardX automatically cycles the action.





But that's not all.





The BlackbeardX bolt also features an embedded laser so you can see your “hits”. You can also use the Mantis Laser Academy app to automatically score hits on targets.





But what if you are practicing poor technique? That's where MantisX comes in. Embedded in the battery pack magazine, MantisX detects minute movement during the firing sequence, trigger break, and follow thru. The MantisX app uses this data to create a score and it offers suggestions for corrective action.





You can progress thru the drills of Mantis Courses to earn a variety of patches…including basic rifleman, advanced rifleman, and elite rifleman. Complete the challenges and Mantis sends you the patch. How cool is that?





Laser Academy includes training videos. Laser Academy and MantisX data is gathered and presented on train.mantisx.com. So you can digitally admire your marksmanship.





I've used the laser to run around the house shooting light switches, worked thru laser academy training videos and drills.





During the MantisX Elite Rifleman challenge, I got stuck at the fourth drill, Hostage Rescue. It took my lightweight ambi AR to finally get past it. Then returning to some demanding but classic marksmanship drills, I decided the milspec trigger was too limiting…installed a Geissele SSA-E to master those drills





BlackbeardX is way more than a tool to save on ammo. It is an at home instructor. It WILL quickly pay for itself with ammo savings, but its real benefit is the feedback on technique.





I’ve been using MantisX on rifles and pistols for years…to help me suck less. You will routinely see some kind of Mantis device used in most AmbGun gun review videos. And the AR-15 BlackbeardX for the past year…a tool so valuable that it lured me away from ambi bullpups like the RDB…at least until they make a version for Keltec’s rifle.





Yes, Mantis BlackbeardX is such a crucial tool that it sways my choice in personal defense rifles.