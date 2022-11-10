Create New Account
Two Lessons of Street Activism
https://gnews.org/articles/515841

Summary：In the live broadcast on November 2nd, Miles Guo said that from the June 4th, 1989 incident in Beijing to the street protests in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Iran, the protesters have made two fatal mistakes. First, they formed a prolonged confrontation with the authorities. Second, they have not used public facilities and resources flexibly to protect themselves.

