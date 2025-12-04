Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 4 December 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of a mechanised brigade and an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Alekseyevka and Varachino (Sumy region).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, units of a mechanised brigade, a motorised infantry brigade, and an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been hit close to Vilcha, Staritsa, and Liman (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 155 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, a 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, ten motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and three materiel depots.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian units engaged three mechanised brigades, an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade near Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Kucherovka, Kurilovka, Bogusvlavka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov region), Yarovaya, and Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 210 troops, a tank, two field artillery guns including a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, five armoured fighting vehicles, four Western-made fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and four ammunition depots.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, and a territorial defence brigade close to Seversk, Platonovka, Zakotnoye, Berestok, Petrovskoye, Konstantinovka, and Stepanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-fire radar, an electronic warfare station, and four materiel depots.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments, an unmanned system brigade of the AFU, two marine brigades, two national guard brigades, and a territorial defence brigade have been hit close to Grishino, Sergeyevka, Torskoye, Volnoye, Svetloye, Toretskoye, Belitskoye, Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 490 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles two of them were Western-made, two field artillery guns including a U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, five motor vehicles, a Croatian-made Heron missile launcher, and a Grad MLRS.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, a territorial defence brigade, and two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Vozdvizhevka, Dobropolye, Varvarovka, Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), and Andreyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The enemy has lost more than 215 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, and 16 motor vehicles.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defence brigade of the AFU near Novodanilovka, Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ More than 55 troops, 18 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, a field artillery gun, and five ammunition and materiel depots have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted damage on the infrastructure of military airfields, pre-flight training areas, and launch sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down 195 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

💥 The Black Sea Fleet eliminated four uncrewed surface vehicles of the AFU in the north-western part of the Black Sea.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 668 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 100,277 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 638 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 26,370 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,626 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 31,706 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 48,283 support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry