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Frying chicken wings two ways
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107 views • January 08, 2021
This is a quick and simple way to fry chicken wings naked or in a low carb batter. You can also substitute regular flour for the coconut flour in this recipe. Coconut flour tends to burn quicker than wheat flour so the chicken will look a little bit overdone but it will not taste burned.
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