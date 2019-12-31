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The Top Climate Crisis Scam of 2019 - IPCC, NOAA, HadCRUT, Berkley, GISTEMP, BBC and CNN are Shamed (MIRRORED)
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62 views • December 31, 2019
The Top Climate Crisis Scam of 2019 - IPCC, NOAA, HadCRUT, Berkley, GISTEMP, BBC and CNN are Shamed (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/S50_juP5S5U
The deceptive way Global Average temperature is reported by the IPCC, NOAA, HadCRUT, Berkeley, GISTEMP, ERA5, JRA-55, BBC, CNN and the rest of the media is exposed.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/S50_juP5S5U
The deceptive way Global Average temperature is reported by the IPCC, NOAA, HadCRUT, Berkeley, GISTEMP, ERA5, JRA-55, BBC, CNN and the rest of the media is exposed.
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