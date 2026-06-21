💩Neocon war hawk Lindsey Graham: spent 4.5 hours with Trump on Friday - expects the Iran negotiations to collapse, predicts a new war 🤮

UPDATES, and more at the bottom, under video description ⚡️

➡️ The atmosphere surrounding failed negotiations is becoming increasingly tense following Trump’s recent threats.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

NEW: Senior Israeli officials tell Channel 12 that no American request for a Lebanon withdrawal has been made:



Our message at all levels is the same: staying on the yellow line is a red line.



Israel is reportedly considering only “small withdrawals” from southern Lebanon, including from the buffer zone.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

INTEL: If Israel does not withdraw from southern Lebanon and halt its strikes there, Iran will walk away from negotiations and the IRGC will strike Israel as soon as possible.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



- This marks Iran’s final warning to Washington — Tehran has positioned itself as the dominant force setting terms for negotiation, with halting attacks on Lebanon as its first necessary term.

@IntelSlava

@LeonovZ

Video Description: and more...

Neocon war hawk Lindsey Graham says he expects the Iran negotiations to collapse and predicts a new war, after spending 4.5 hours with Trump on Friday discussing the Iran deal.

BREAKING! A source close to the negotiating team tells Tasnim that Iran's delegation has left the negotiation venue in protest of Trump's threats.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded directly to Trump's threats amid the Geneva talks collapse: "Don't they ask themselves that if their threats actually worked, they wouldn't have reached today's desperation? We don't count American threats for anything."

He added a warning: "They'd better be careful with their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond to them in another way. Whatever they say, it is we who act."

About this:

TRUMP HAS ALREADY VIOLATED SECTION 1 OF THE MoU (MoU image was shown)

Trump just threatened to "hit Iran very hard again" over Lebanon, a direct breach of Section 1 of the Islamabad MoU, which binds both sides to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

(@realDonaldTrump

Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP - Jun 21, 2026)

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116788337995785578

Adding:

At today's talks in Switzerland, Iran named two conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports, citing a source close to the negotiating team. Tehran is ready to unblock shipping once the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon is upheld and restrictions on Iranian oil exports are lifted.



Separately, Iran's Tasnim agency reports that the Iranian delegation at the Geneva talks protested to the US over Trump's statements today, after he threatened Iran.



