The Water Wars Are Coming
***
The world faces a looming water crisis, and it's getting worse every year. With a number of large cities facing Day Zero, and just a handful of heavily contested water sources providing freshwater for millions of people, the possibility of water wars is very real. In this episode we'll look at the current state of water insecurity and speculate about the future of water-based conflicts, including whether they will replace those fought over oil.
