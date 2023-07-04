https://gettr.com/post/p2l5c96d445
7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: America was founded by a group of “rebellions” against British tyranny and on the core principle that our natural rights don't come from the government. Therefore, America should stand for our “rebellion” against the CCP.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods
7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：美国是由反抗英国暴政的”反叛者“们建立的，其核心价值是天赋人权并非来自政府，因此美国应该支持我们对中共暴政的反抗。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.