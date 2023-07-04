https://gettr.com/post/p2l5c96d445

7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: America was founded by a group of “rebellions” against British tyranny and on the core principle that our natural rights don't come from the government. Therefore, America should stand for our “rebellion” against the CCP.

7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：美国是由反抗英国暴政的”反叛者“们建立的，其核心价值是天赋人权并非来自政府，因此美国应该支持我们对中共暴政的反抗。

